Rockchip introduces RK3399Pro processor optimized for AI

Rockchip is the latest chip maker to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon. The company is introducing an updated version of its RK3399 processor at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, and the key new feature is a new Neural Network Processing Unit, or NPU.

The company says the new RK3399Pro processor offers up to 2.4 TOPs of performance.

The original RK3399 which was first unveiled in early 2016, but it didn’t really become widely available until 2017.

Like that processor, the new RK3399Pro is a hexa-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores, four ARM Coretex-A53 cores.

It features Mali-T860 graphics, support for 4K displays, support for 8-channel microphone arrays, and support for dual USB Type-C interfaces.

The processor is Rockchip’s first to feature a CPU, GPU, and NPU and it’s designed to offer improved performance at machine learning tasks including computer vision and voice processing.

Along with the new processor, Rockchip is offering hardware reference designs and a software development kit, which could help device makers bring products based on the new chip to market quickly.

Other companies building AI features into their new chips including Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, and Apple.