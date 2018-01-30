Pine H64 is a $25 Raspberry Pi-like computer with 4K support

The makers of the Pine A64 single-board computer (and the upcoming RockPro 64) are launching a new model this week. It’s a single-board computer in the same category as the popular Raspberry Pi line of devices, although this computer is a bit larger than a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.
It’s called the Pine H64 and it’s a device with support for 4K60 video playback, a USB 3.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a few other features that the latest Raspberry Pi devices lack.
The Pine H64 will be available starting January 31st for $25 and up.
The entry-level price is for a model with 1GB of RAM. You can also get a 2GB model for $35 or a 3GB model for $45.
Each version has the following specs:
- Allwinner H6 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor
- Malit-T720 MP2 graphics with HDR and 4K60 support
- microSD card slot
- 128MB of SPI flash memory
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 2 USB 2.0 host ports
- HDMI 2.0a
- 3.5mm audio jack (speaker/mic)
- Gigabit Ethernet
- eMMC support
- IR RX
- 2×20 pin GPIO connector
One thing the Pine H64 lacks is built-in support for WiFi or Bluetooth, but there’s a header that you can use to add a wireless card.
The Pine H64 measures about 5.2″ x 3.1″, while a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B is about 3.3″ x 2.2″.
via CNX-Software
IMO built-in WiFi / Bluetooth is just waste, for RPi 3 I always disable them and add official dongle for WiFi, speeds much better. So not big loss.
4K support, nice and normal GigaBit ethernet, well better than on RPi 3 atleast lol, and very likely better MicroSD card slot.
I agree. I prefer to add wifi to these boards with an accessory. However, I’ve seen and heard enough people complain about boards not having wireless built in. Some people won’t consider boards without it now, so I understand why some boards include it.
And I suppose it will have closed drivers, binary blobs, bad Linux support, bad support at all.
Am I wrong? I would like to be.
Even RPI isn’t perfect in those aspects, but I think it is much better than this Pine with an Allwinner SOC.
I have the original Pine64, and it is all closed source.
There is still no Video HW acceleration in Linux, so everything is super slow.
For a headless machine, its probably great, other wise, its only good for Android, where you DO get HW acceleration.
I bought it because it was much faster than a Pi3 on paper, but in the end, the possibilities are endless with a Pi3, and end very quickly with most other boards….
I have one as well and have issues compiling packages for it under Linux. And yes the video is super slow.
By now, people should avoid AllWinner SOC like a plague ….
Hello,
Where can I buy this piece of hardware?
BR Rudolf