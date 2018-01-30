Pine H64 is a $25 Raspberry Pi-like computer with 4K support

The makers of the Pine A64 single-board computer (and the upcoming RockPro 64) are launching a new model this week. It’s a single-board computer in the same category as the popular Raspberry Pi line of devices, although this computer is a bit larger than a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.

It’s called the Pine H64 and it’s a device with support for 4K60 video playback, a USB 3.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a few other features that the latest Raspberry Pi devices lack.

The Pine H64 will be available starting January 31st for $25 and up.

The entry-level price is for a model with 1GB of RAM. You can also get a 2GB model for $35 or a 3GB model for $45.

Each version has the following specs:

Allwinner H6 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor

Malit-T720 MP2 graphics with HDR and 4K60 support

microSD card slot

128MB of SPI flash memory

1 USB 3.0 port

2 USB 2.0 host ports

HDMI 2.0a

3.5mm audio jack (speaker/mic)

Gigabit Ethernet

eMMC support

IR RX

2×20 pin GPIO connector

One thing the Pine H64 lacks is built-in support for WiFi or Bluetooth, but there’s a header that you can use to add a wireless card.

The Pine H64 measures about 5.2″ x 3.1″, while a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B is about 3.3″ x 2.2″.

