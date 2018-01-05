Nokia 6 (2018) with Snapdragon 630 launches in China for $230 and up

As expected, HMD is launching a 2nd-generation Nokia 6 smartphone, and the new model has more powerful specs.

What’s a little unexpected is that the price hasn’t changed. The Nokia 6 (2018) goes on sale in China next week for ¥1499 ($230) and up. That’s about the same price as last year’s model.

The reason that’s surprising is that while last year’s phone featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the new version has a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 630 chip. It’s still a mid-range processor, but other phones with this chip sell for as much as $400.

HMD also replaced the micro USB port with a USB Type-C port for the new model, moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone, and tweaked the design a bit.

The Nokia 6 (2018) features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP wide-angle front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAH battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 128GB.

Wireless capabilities include an LTE Cat 4 modem with support for 150Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds and Bluetooth 5.0. Given its chipset, the phone also probably supports 802.11ac WiFi, but for some reason the Nokia website only mentions 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi support.

The smartphone will be available starting January 10th in China, where a model with 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage is priced at about $230 and a 64GB model will sell for about $260.

There’s no word on when the phone will be available in the US or Europe.