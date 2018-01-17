A Nintendo Switch Jailbreak Could be Coming Soon

Just a couple of months ago, hardware hackers released a tool called Pegaswitch that allowed Nintendo Switch owners to fiddle with the console’s inner workings. It didn’t allow homebrew apps to run, but it was a promising start. Now it looks like a full-on jailbreak for the Switch may be just around the corner.

At the 34th Chaos Communication Congress in December, a trio of hackers showed off their progress. Armed with an FPGA and documentation about NVidia’s Jetson TX1 dev board (which is apparently quite similar to the NVidia-supplied hardware in the Switch), the team was able to write a modified kernel to the console.

Their next goal: to release a simple homebrew solution with assistance from the crew behind PegaSwitch, ReSwitched. It could be coming as soon as February first going by this tweet from one of the presenters.

There’s also the distinct possibility that someone else will beat them to the punch. Ars Technica reported yesterday that other groups appear to be close to releasing their own tools.

One of those groups is Team-Xecuter, who have been hacking consoles for more than 15 years. On January 2, Team-Xecuter announced on their blog that they are preparing to release a solution that will work on any Nintendo Switch regardless of the firmware version it’s running. They also say it’s completely future-proof and offered a sneak peek on YouTube:

Another group, Fail0verflow, says they’ve also cracked the Switch. It’s a software-only mod and, Like Team-Xecuter, they say their method can’t be blocked with a patch (at least not on the Switch hardware currently available on store shelves).

Regardless of who gets there first, this is excellent news for Switch fans. It’s a great little device that’s just begging for an easy way to run homebrew apps… and it looks like you might not have to wait much longer to do just that!