MSI Vortex W25 is a compact workstation PC

MSI unveiled an upcoming workstation PC called the Vortex W25 at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, and if it looks familiar that’s because it has a case that’s nearly identical to last year’s Vortex G25.

The difference is that the G stands for gaming and the W stands for workstation… and MSI has updated the internal hardware and design a bit to reflect the different focus.

AnandTech got a chance to go hands-on with the new MSI Vortex W25 and reports that the company has tweaked the logo, changed the lighting from red to green, and outfitted the computer with NVIDIA Quadro graphics cards, which are optimized for graphics designers and artists rather than gamers.

The first Vortex W25 models to launch will feature 8th-gen Intel Core “Coffee Lake” processors, but AnandTech reports you’ll eventually be able to get a model with an Intel Xeon chip.

Probably the most noteworthy thing about this workstation is its compact size: the computer looks more like a laptop on its side than a tower PC. It measures 13″ x 11″ x 1.7″ and weighs about 6.5 pounds, but it houses a 5 watt processor plus discrete graphics.

There’s also support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 MHz memory with 4 SODIMM slots), along with a 2.5 inch drive bay and 2 NVMe M.2 SSD slots for storage.