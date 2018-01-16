Motorola’s 2018 lineup of Moto G, Moto X, and Moto Z phones leaked (maybe)

Droid Life has published a series of three posts that the site claims may show off the upcoming Motorola Moto Z3 and Z3 Play, Moto X5, and Moto G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play.

The new phones should all be getting spec bumps, but they’re also getting a bit of a design refresh.

If these leaks are accurate, that is. There’s always a chance that Droid Life’s sources are wrong or that we’re looking at early designs that have since been changed.

Moto X5

From the back, this phone looks a lot like last year’s Moto X4. But the front has slimmer bezels and a 5.9 inch, 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio display.

It also looks like it may have an iPhone X/Essential Phone-like notch that lets the screen fold around the front camera and speaker assembly. In the leaked photo is seems like wireless and battery status notifications as well as the time are shown in a thin bar on either side of the camera notch.

Speaking of that notch, it seems to include two cameras rather than one.

There’s no visible fingerprint sensor on this phone, but it’s possible that Motorola has hidden one on the back of the phone (below the logo) or under the display glass.

Moto Z3 and Z3 Play

The company’s new flagship phones remain compatible with all the current Moto Mods available for earlier Moto Z phones, but the company still managed to extend the screen to a 6 inch, 18:9 (2:1) with an “FHD+” resolution.

There are no notches on this phone, and no visible fingerprint either.

Droid Life has also found a picture of a new Moto Mod labeled “5G,” suggesting that while no current phone support the emerging 5G standards yet (and no carrier actually offers them yet), you may be able to upgrade this phone and other Motorola devices to a 5G capable device in the future by slapping a module on the back of the phone.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play

While the new Moto X and Moto Z phones are getting new display sizes and shapes, the Moto G6 series has a more familiar design… not because these phones look like the Moto G5 line of devices, but because they resemble last year’s Moto X4.

That means the all-metal frame has bee replaced with a glass-backed design. These budget smartphones also still have room for a fingerprint sensor below the display (at least on some models — Droid Life says it’s on the back of the Moto G6 Play).

The Moto G6 is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a 5.7 inch FHD+ display.

Rumor has it that the Moto G6 Plus is 5.9 inch phone with a Snapdragon 630 chip and a 3,200 mAh battery.

Both models are expected to have dual rear cameras, support for 32GB or 64GB of storage, and at least 3GB of RAM (with a 4GB option for the G6 and 4GB and 6GB options for the G6 Plus).

There aren’t as many details available for the Moto G6 Play, but it should have a 5.7 inch HD display and a 4,000 mAh battery for extra long run time.