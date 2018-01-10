Mele PC Stick with Apollo Lake chip, Ethernet jack

Mele’s latest PC Stick sort of stretches the definition of “stick.” The Mele PCHD26APL3 is a pocket-sized computer that’s easy to hold in one hand, but it’s not something you’d ever mistake for a USB flash drive.

That said, this computer with support for dual-core or quad-core Intel Apollo Lake processors has an HDMI connector on one end and Mele assures me that it’s sturdy enough that you can plug the whole thing into a display without worrying that it’ll fall out.

The little computer supports Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux software and has two full-sized USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Gigbait Ethernet port at the end. It uses a micro USB port for charging.

Mele will offer models with 2GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM and the computer has 32GB of eMMC storage. Mele says the PCHD26APL3 is available with the following processor options:

Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core

Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core

Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core

It also supports Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi and Mele says the system can send 4K video playback at 30 frames per second to a display through the HDMI 1.4b port.