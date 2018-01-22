Lenovo’s new education laptops start at $189

Lenovo is launching a new line of laptops and convertibles aimed at the education market, with prices starting as low as $189.

That entry-level model is called the Lenovo 100e, and it’s a Windows notebook with an Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake processor, an 11.6 inch display, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s one of the new low-cost laptops for the education market that Microsoft is showcasing in a blog post today… but what Microsoft doesn’t tell you is that some of Lenovo’s other new models are Chromebooks.

Laptop Magazine notes that the Lenovo 300e, for instance, is an 11.6 inch convertible with a 720 display and two configurations: one with Chrome OS and the other with Windows.

The Windows model features an Intel Apollo Lake processor, a stylus, and up to 8 hours of battery life, while the Lenovo 300e Chromebook will have a MediaTek MTK8173C processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, and no stylus. Prices for the Lenovo 300e are expected to start at $279.

There’s also an 11.6 inch convertible Chromebook with a pen, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, up to 10 hours of battery life, and an Intel Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake processor. It’s called the Lenovo 500e.

Lenovo is also updating its ThinkPad 11e and ThinkPad 11e Yoga models with a new $429 laptop and a $499 convertible (with pen support). Both will ship with Windows 10.

According to Laptop Magazine, all of the new Chromebooks are MIL-SPEC tested and feature spill-resistant keyboards and the ability to survive a drop of about 2.5 feet. While they’re all designed for use in classrooms, most of Lenovo’s laptops for the education market are also available for purchase by the general public, although prices may vary.