Lenovo Yoga 330 budget convertible with Gemini Lake coming soon

Lenovo unveiled a bunch of high-end business laptops, tablets, and convertibles at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, as well as some mid-range devices aimed at consumers. But it looks like the company also has a new low-cost model on the way.

The Lenovo Yoga 330 is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display, an Intel Gemini Lake low-power processor, and support for up to 8GB of RAM. Entry-level models will ship with eMMC flash storage, although a top-of-the-line model will have a 256GB SATA solid state drive.

Lenovo hasn’t officially launched the Yoga 330 in the US or Europe yet, but a spec sheet and user manual have been posted to Lenovo’s Chinese support pages.

The notebook measures 11.6″ x 8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds. It will be available with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC storage options and it sports a 36 Wh battery.

Ports include:

1 USB 3.0 Type-C

1 USB 3.0 Type-A

1 USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI

SD card reader

mic/headphone combo jack

The computer will be available with a choice of an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor with Intel UHD 6000 graphics or Pentium Silver N5000 processor quad-core chip with Intel UHD 605 graphics.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet.

via WinFuture