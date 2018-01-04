Lenovo updates ThinkPad T series with new T480, T480s, and T580 models

Lenovo’s 2018 line of ThinkPad laptops look a lot like their predecessors, but all of the new models are available with 8th-gen Intel Core processors and a few new features including a “ThinkShutter” privacy cover for the webcam.

While some folks put tape over their camera to make sure it’s not recording when it isn’t supposed to, and at least one company has added a physical camera kill switch that severs the connection to the company, Lenovo has split the difference by providing a way to cover the camera when it’s not in use.

The ThinkShutter is available on the new ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga, and it’s also part of the company’s new 14 and 15 inch ThinkPad T-series laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T480 is a 14 inch model with support for up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro, a choice of 1366 x 768 pixel, 1920 x 1080 pixel, or 2560 x 1440 pixel displays, and up to 1TB of hard drive or SSD storage.

It measures 13.3″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″ and weighs 3.5 pounds, supports up to 14.5 hours of battery life with the standard battery, but you can also opt for a second battery that extends that to up to 27 hours (take that estimate with a grain of salt). And the laptop comes with a USB Type-C charger, like the new ThinkPad X models.

The laptop features a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a headset jack, SD card reader, HDMI port, and Ethernet jack.

The ThinkPad T480 should be available this month for $989 and up.

Lenovo also has a more compact (and more expensive) model called the ThinkPad T480s which measures 13″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and weighs 2.9 pounds.

This model gets up to 13.5 hours of battery life (with no extended battery option), features PCIe SSD storage, and up to 24GB of RAM and has the same ports as its larger sibling.

There’s also optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

Prices start at $1269.

The largest of the bunch is the new Lenovo ThinkPad T580, which has a 15 inch display, measures 14.4′ x 10″ x 0.8″ and weighs 4.3 pounds.

But with bigger size comes bigger battery life (up to 27 hours if you use the extended battery) and bigger performance (this models is available with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, up to 2TB of solid state storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and a choice of 1080p or 2560 x 1440 pixel displays.

All three models should be available starting this month.

