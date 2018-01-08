Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet gets processor, screen upgrades for 2018

Lenovo it’s introducing a 3rd-generation ThinkPad X1 Tablet this week, and the new version of the company’s premium 2-in-1 supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

It also has a 13 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel IPS display, which is a bump in both size and resolution from last year’s model, which had a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display.

The new ThinkPad X1 Tablet should be available this month for $1599 and up.

The tablet measures 11.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.34″ and weighs 1.9 pounds without the keyboard. Add the keyboard and you’ve basically got a 2.8 pound laptop.

Lenovo says the system should get up to 9.5 hours of battery life and it features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack, a microSD card reader, and a nano SIM card slot as well as 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 features pen support, a built-in kickstand, and a detachable keyboard with a pointing stick.

