Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant is a smart speaker… with a screen

Google was rumored to be working on a Google Home smart speaker with a display, which would basically be the company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Show. But while Google hasn’t announced any first-party hardware, this week the company did announce that at least four companies plan to launch “smart display” devices with Google Assistant integration.

One is the upcoming Lenovo Smart Display, which is basically a small tablet-like screen with a speaker alone one side that you can use to watch videos, make video calls, or use with your voice to control smart home gadgets, get answers to questions, set reminders, and more.

Lenovo Smart Display is expected to launch this summer for $200 and up.

For $200 you get a model with an 8 inch touchscreen display. There’s also a 10 inch mode that will sell for $250.

Both look like tablets with big speakers from the front. But there’s a wedge-shaped stand that comes in “soft grey” or “natural bamboo” designs to help make the speaker match your home decor.

You can use the speaker in horizontal or vertical positions, and when it’s not in use you can use the Lenovo Smart Display as a digital picture frame by selecting a background image or showing picture from a Google Photos folder.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 Home Hub processor, a full HD display, and a 10 watt speaker.