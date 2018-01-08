Liliputing

Lenovo launches 2018 ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga notebooks

Lenovo is updating its premium thin and light ThinkPad X1 notebooks with two new models for 2018.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a 2.5 pound laptop with a 14 inch display that measures 0.6 inches thick, and the updated ThinkPad Yoga is a 3.1 pound convertible that’s just over a milometer thicker than its clamshell-style sibling.

Both computers will be available with a choice of 1080p or 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS displays with up to 500 NITS peak brightness.

They both support up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe storage, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 TYpe-C ports, and Lenovo’s new ThinkShutter camera cover, along with a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera and support for eye tracking.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga also has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, support for a ThinkPad Pen Pro, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in tablet, tent, or stand modes. This model will be available later this month for around $1890 and up.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a little more affordable, with a starting price of about $1700. It will be available with a choice of touch or non-touch displays and this model has three full-sized USB ports instead of two.

The computers are also among a new crop of PCs that will support Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and both models feature 360-degree far-field microphones for picking up your voice from across the room, no Echo smart speaker required (assuming you leave your laptop on all the time).

via AnandTech

Johan E
Guest
Johan E
Please make a fanless ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

3 hours 8 minutes ago