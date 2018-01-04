Lenovo introduces ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga

Lenovo is unveiling its 2018 laptop lineup ahead of next week’s consumer electronics show, with new ThinkPad X, T, and L series computers.

All of the new models use USB Type-C power adapters, support Windows Hello facial recognition, and supports 8th-gen Intel Core processors.

Some of the thinnest and lightest new models are in the ThinkPad X series. Let’s take a look.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X380 Yoga is a convertible laptop with 13.3 inch display, a 360-degree hinge, an active pen, and a starting price of $1460.

Lenovo says it should get up to 13.6 hours of battery life and you can get a 80 percent charge in about 60 minutes.

It supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage. And the laptop measures 12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds.

Lenovo also has a smaller, more affordable model called the ThinkPad X280. It sports a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, but lacks the 360 degree hinge.

This model is expected to sell for $999 and up when it launches this month and also supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, up to 1TB of solid state storage, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X280 measures 12.1″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and weighs 2.6 pounds. It’s a MIL-SPEC tested machine that also supports rapid charging for up to 80 percent battery capacity from a 60 minute charge.

via LaptopMag and NotebookCheck