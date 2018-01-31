Intel NUC mini PC with Core i7-8650U up for pre-order for $710 an up

Intel’s first NUC mini computers with 8th-gen Core processors are coming in March, and Simply NUC, a company that sells Intel’s tiny desktop PCs) is taking pre-orders for some of the first models.

The NUC7i7DNKE is a slim model with an Intel Core i7-8650U quad-core processor and room inside the case for an M.2 solid state drive, while the NUC7i7DNHE is a taller model with the same processor, but room under the hood for both an M.2 drive and a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Both are up for pre-order from Simply NUC’s website for $710 and up.

The company says two other options are also on the way:

NUC7i7DNFE with a fanless chassis

NUC7i7DNBE board-only product (without a chassis at all)

Each model features dual HDMI 2.0 ports with support for 4K60 output, support for 7.1 channel audio, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.2, and optional support for Intel Optane memory.

The computers feature 4 USB 3.0 ports and support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM.

There’s also Intel vPro and TPM 2.0 technology fro enterprise customers.

Simply NUC’s entry-level $710 prices are for models with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of solid state storage, and either Ubuntu or no operating system. You’ll have to pay extra if you want a Windows license, additional memory or storage, or other upgrades and accessories.

It’s likely these computers will be available from other sellers in the coming months as well. But Simply NUC was the first Intel partner to issue a press release and post a pre-order page, the slim model is expected to ship on March 30th, while the taller version should be available starting April 6th.