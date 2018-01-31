Intel June Canyon NUC specs released (Gemini Lake mini PCs)

Intel is updating its NUC line of mini desktop computers this year with new models including the “Hades Canyon” gaming model (with AMD graphics), an upcoming “Bean Canyon” model sporting 8th-gen Intel Coffee Lake chips, and a new entry-level set of “June Canyon” computers with low-power Celeron and Pentium chips based on the new Gemini Lake architecture.

Those June Canyon models will likely be the first to hit the streets, and Intel has posted technical specs for the new NUC7CJY NUC kit to its website.

There’s also mention of a NUC7JYB board, which is basically the motherboard and processor without the case, memory, or storage.

In a nutshell, what we’re looking at is a 4″ x 4″ motherboard with a soldered 10 watt processor. Systems will be available with a choice of a Celeorn J4005 dual-core processor with Intel HD 600 graphics or a Pentium Silver J5005 quad-core chip with Intel HD 605 graphics.

June Canyon PCs will be able to support up to 8GB of DDR4-2133 or DDR4-2400 memory with two SODIMM slots. The NUC7CJY kit is also said to come with 4GB of RAM preinstalled, as well as 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

Other features include:

2.5 inch drive bay for HDD or SSD

SD card slot

2 HDMI 2.0a ports (4k60 support

3.5mm audio jack

mini TOSLINK jack for 5.1 channel audio

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFI

Bluetooth 5.0

4 USB 3.0 ports

dual digital mic array for far-field voice detection

It’s not clear if all June Canyon models will have the 2.5 inch drive bay: Intel typically offers short and tall versions of its NUC systems, with the short models using M.2 SSDs only and the taller models having support for laptop-style hard drives.

Pictures included in the document also make it clear that the June Canyon NUC may be low power, but it’s not fanless. There’s a fan placed over the motherboard to keep the system from overheating during use.

