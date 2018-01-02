Intel Core i7-8809G chip with AMD Radeon graphics listed on Intel website

Intel’s first processors that combine an Intel CPU with AMD Radeon graphics are on the way, but Intel hasn’t provided many details about the upcoming chips yet.

The company did go ahead and list one on its website though. While detailed specs still aren’t available, the company has a page with a list of processors that are appropriate for overclocking, and one of them is the previously unannounced Intel Core i7-8809G.

Here’s what we know about that processor so far. It’s a 3.1 GHz quad-core chip with support for hyperthreading, which means it has 4 cores, but supports 8 processes.

The processor has 8MB of cache and supports dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory. And it features AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics as well as Intel HD Graphics 630, which means it should be able to use the higher-performance Radeon graphics for gaming, video editing, or other tasks, while using the lower-power Intel HD graphics for more basic activities.

Intel says the Core i7-8809G has a 100W Target Package TDP and it’s an unlocked processor, which means it’s overclockable. It also means you’ll probably see this processor in desktop PCs rather than laptops.

via VideoCardz