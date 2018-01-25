Imagination’s latest PowerVR GPU can drive up to six 4K displays

Imagination Technologies says its new PowerVR Series 8XT GT8540 GPU is ready for licensing. It’s a four-cluster GPU designed for use in high-end mobile devices and automotive applications including heads-up displays and infotainment systems.

According to Imagination, the new GPU can crank out graphics at 60 frames per second to six 4K displays at the same time… which is probably overkill for a smartphone, but it could come in handy for vehicles with multiple displays or in digital signage applications.

The GPU also features:

Hardware virtualization with support for up to 8 operating systems/applications running in isolation

An 80 percent fill-rate density improvement over earlier PowerVR GPUs

Support for graphics APIs including Vulkan 1.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and OpenCL 2.0.

The new graphics processor is the second to be based on Imagination’s new Furian graphics architecture. The first was last year’s two-cluster PowerVR Series8XT 8525 GPU, which the company says already offered a 75 percent performance-per-watt improvement over a previous-gen Series 7XT GT7450 GPU.