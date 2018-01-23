Google Play now offers audiobooks

As expected, Google is now selling audiobooks through the Google Play Store. Customers in 45 countries can find audiobooks in 9 languages, along with all the other things that Google sells through the Play Store (including apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books).

Google notes that you can listen to purchased books using an Android or iOS device, a web browser, or a smart speaker with Google Assistant (including the Google Home and Google Home Mini).

Audiobooks are available in a range of prices, with many titles selling for under $10, and Google is also showing a “50% off your first audiobook” banner” at the Audiobook landing page.

The company is also playing up the fact that you don’t need a subscription to listen to audiobooks… but it’s not like Google is the only company that sells individual audiobook titles.

Even rival Audible, which heavily markets its $15/month membership plan (which covers 1 book per month), is more than happy to sell you individual titles… although it looks like Google’s prices are pretty competitive, at least at launch.

The Google Play Store seems a bit wonky at the moment: while I can see the audiobook landing page clicking on any book titles brings up a 404 error. But I suspect the kinks will be worked out soon.

via Google