HP’s new Spectre x360 15 comes with either AMD or NVIDIA graphics

The latest HP Spectre x360 15 is a convertible notebook with a 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, active pen support, and four Bang & Olufsen speakers.

It measures 14.1″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 4.6 pounds and the laptop has an 84 Wh battery that Hp says can last for up to 13.5 hours, depending on the configuration.

But the most unusual thing about the HP Spectre x360 is the choice of configurations that HP offers.

The notebook is available in two different versions:

Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics

Intel’s new Core i7-8705G chip with Radeon RX Vega M discrete graphics on the same package

From what I’ve heard, the Radeon RX Vega M and NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics should offer similar performance, but the Core i7-8705G has a significantly more powerful CPU than the Core i7-8550U chip, which is a 15 watt processor.

You do trade a bit of battery life for that extra performance. HP says you should be able to get up to 12 hours of run time from the model with AMD graphics, while the version with NVIDIA graphics tops out at 13.5 hours. You’ll probably get a lot less battery life if you’re using the machines for gaming though.

Whichever configuration you opt for, the laptop supports up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 512GB of PCIe storage, and it features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a headset jack.

It has a CNC aluminum chassis and comes in a “dark ash silver” color with copper accents. It also supports an IR camera and a fingerprint reader, both of which can be used for Windows Hello secure logins features.

The HP Spectre x360 15 will be available from HP.com and Best Buy starting March 18th for $1370 and up.