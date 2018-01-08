HP introduces Envy x2 2-in-1 with Intel Core Y-series processor (in case you don’t want the Qualcomm Snapdragon model)

When HP unveiled the new Envy x2 2-in-1 tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor last month, what the company didn’t tell you is that there are actually two versions of the Envy x2. One has that Qualcomm chip and runs a version of Windows designed for devices with ARM processors. The other has an Intel Kaby Lake-Y processor.

That means you can choose between the slimmer design, always-connected capabilities, and extra-long battery life that come with the Snapdragon model, or the better CPU performance that comes with an Intel processor.

HP says the Envy x2 will be available this spring, with details on pricing and mobile carriers coming closer to launch.

At first glance, the most part the Intel and Qualcomm-powered look a lot alike. They both feature 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel IPS displays, detachable keyboard covers, and digital pen support.

But the Intel-powered model is a tiny bit thicker and a tiny bit heavier. Interestingly, it also has two USB Type-C ports, while the Snapdragon-powered model has just one. And for some reason HP gave the Snapdragon model a more versatile keyboard cover.

Both keyboards have backlit keys and 1.3mm key travel, and both serve as covers for both the front and the back of their respective tablets. But the Intel model comes with a keyboard that can only rest flat (there’s no option to tilt the keyboard at an angle), and which only props up the tablet at a single angle.

The Snapdragon model has an adjustable kickstand that lets you choose pretty much any angle between 110 degrees and 150 degrees for the tablet/display. The keyboard can also be flat against a table or you can magnetically attach it to the bottom bezel of the tablet to give the keys a bit of a tilt.

Both cases attach to the pogo pins on the bottom of their respective tablets via very strong magnets.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each model:

HP Envy x2 with Intel Core

12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display

Windows 10 Home

1.65 pounds

7.9mm (0.31 inches) thick

Up to 15 hours of battery life

HP Fast Charge for a 90% charge in 90 minutes

Up to 256GB of PCIe solid state storage

13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

IR camera with Windows Hello support

Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers

Optional 4G LTE

HP Envy x2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835