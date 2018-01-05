HP is launching two new Chromebooks aimed at the education market, and the company also has an updated Chromebox meant for use in schools.
The HP Chromebox G2 basically a small desktop computer designed to run Google’s Chrome operating system (with support for Google Play and Android apps). It measures about 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.6″ and supports up to an Intel Core i7-8650U processor.
HP’s new Chromebook features HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack. HP says you can connect up to two 4K displays, as long as they’re compatible with USB Type-C video output.
Under the hood it supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and up to 64GB of M.2 SSD storage.
Processor options include a Celeron 3865U, a Core i5-7300U, and that top-of-the-line Core i7-8650U chip.
Other features include 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.
HP hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new model yet, but since it’s designed for in a classroom, most customers will probably work out exact pricing with HP or an authorized reseller depending on the needs of their schools.
The HP Chromebox G2 should be available in April.
1 Comment on "HP introduces Chromebox G2 for education market"
Sweet. If the prices are reasonable anyway.
I wonder if there are any monitors with USB-C input for both video and touch screen control. Actually I wonder if there are any with USB-C input at all.
Before anyone chimes in, yes I know you can get USB-C to hdmi converters and the like…