HP introduces Chromebox G2 for education market

HP is launching two new Chromebooks aimed at the education market, and the company also has an updated Chromebox meant for use in schools.

The HP Chromebox G2 basically a small desktop computer designed to run Google’s Chrome operating system (with support for Google Play and Android apps). It measures about 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.6″ and supports up to an Intel Core i7-8650U processor.

HP’s new Chromebook features HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack. HP says you can connect up to two 4K displays, as long as they’re compatible with USB Type-C video output.

Under the hood it supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and up to 64GB of M.2 SSD storage.

Processor options include a Celeron 3865U, a Core i5-7300U, and that top-of-the-line Core i7-8650U chip.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

HP hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new model yet, but since it’s designed for in a classroom, most customers will probably work out exact pricing with HP or an authorized reseller depending on the needs of their schools.

The HP Chromebox G2 should be available in April.