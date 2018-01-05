HP introduces Chromebook 11 G6 EE and HP Chromebook 14 G5

HP is bringing two new Chromebooks to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. The HP Chromebook 11 G6 Education Edition is a compact laptop with a ruggedized case, a 180 degree hinge, and support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

HP’s new Chromebook 14 G5, meanwhile, isn’t explicitly positioned as a laptop for the education market. But this 14 inch model also has a spill-resistant keyboard and MIL-STD 810G tested body.

Both models are expected to be available in February.

Both laptops are about 0.7 inches thick and both are available with a choice of Intel Celeron N3350 or Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake processors.

They supports 802.11ac WiFi and are available with optional touchscreen displays. The larger model is also available with a full HD display option, while the 11.6 inch model is only available with an “HD” screen.

HP Chromebook 14 G5

Both also feature USB Type-A and Type-C ports and microSD card readers. Aside from the screen size and display options, another difference is that the larger laptop has a speaker above the keyboard where it’s unlikely to be obstructed, while the Chromebook 11 G6 EE has speakers on the bottom of the laptop.

HP Chromebook 11 G6