How to bulk download Humble Bundle eBook purchases

Humble Bundle‘s eBook bundles are a great way to save money on books, digital comics, manga, or audiobooks. The company got its start by offering bundles of video games for low prices, but these days the company also offers software bundles from time to time, and lots of eBook bundles.

For instance, I just paid $18 to get 45 volumes of Attack on Titan manga.

Unfortunately Humble Bundle doesn’t provide a simple way to download all 45 titles at once. Not wanting to click download links 45 times, I set out to figure out if there’s a simpler solution… and it turns out there is.

A couple of years ago github users garymouser posted a script that you can paste into your web browser to download all the books listed on a Humble Bundle purchase page. That script doesn’t work anymore, but if you scroll through the discussion you’ll find a bunch of other methods, and the one that worked best for me is a newish one posted by justathoughtor2 in December, 2017.

In a nutshell, here’s how it works:

Open the Google Chrome web browser on your computer. Login to Humble Bundle, choose “purchases” from the drop-down menu near your username in the upper right corner, and then navigate to the purchase page for the books you want to download. For example, I went to “Humble Manga Bundle Attack on Titan Universe.” Hit the Ctrl+Shift+J keys to open the Chrome console. (That’s on Windows or Linux. The shortcut for macOS is ⌥ + ⌘ + J). Copy and paste the script below into the console and then hit enter:

$('span.label:contains(EPUB)').click()

This will start the download process. Make sure not to close the browser tab until all of the titles have been saved.

Note that the script above will download the EPUB versions of all books that are available in that format. If you’d prefer MOBI, PDF, CBZ, or another format, you can change the file type by replacing EPUB in the script.

If you want to download every eBook you’ve ever purchased from Humble Bundle and not just those associated with a single purchase, you can go to your Library page and try the following script instead: