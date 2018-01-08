Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch features GPS, Garmin Pay, music playback

Garmin’s latest watch blurs the lines between a fitness/running gadget and a smartwatch. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has integrated GPS for run tracking and navigation, a music player that lets you listen to tunes while on a run, while leaving your phone at home, and support for Garmin Pay contactless payments so you can also leave your wallet at home.

The watch may not run a typical smartwatch operating system like Android Wear, but it is compatible with some third-party apps, widgets, and watch faces.

Garmin says the watch also supports heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth for pairing with headphones, and the ability to store up to 500 songs on the device. You can transfer local music files from a computer, and the watch also supports downloaded playlists from iHeartRadio, Deezer, and other supported services for offline listening.

The watch supports up to 7 days of battery life if you’re just using it as a smartwatch, or up to 5 hours when using GPS and music playback.

The watch has a stainless steel metal bezel and a sunlight-readable display.

It’s expected to sell for $450 and Garmin says it has features for running, walking, riding, and swimming.

There’s also a $400 model called the Garmin Forerunner 645 that lacks the music support.