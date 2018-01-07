Hands on with the LG Gram 2 pound notebook Kaby Lake-R

LG’s Gram line of laptops get their name from the fact that they all tend to weigh about a kilogram (2.2 pounds).

The company recently announced plans to refresh its LG Gram laptops with new 13, 14, and 15.6 inch models for 2018. All of them are available with 8th-gen Intel Core processors, and LG says you should be able to get a few more hours of battery life from this year’s models than last year’s.

That’s because the company has bumped up the battery from a 60Wh model in last year’s LG Gram notebooks to a 72 Wh battery in the current generation. But the notebooks are still incredibly light-weight, as I discovered when I got to spend a few minutes with the new 13.3 inch model today.

This laptop is about 2.1 pounds and features a carbon magnesium alloy body which feels pretty sturdy. It’s been MIL-ST 810G tested for ruggedness.

Slim bezels around the display make the laptop feel more like a typical 11 or 12 inch model than a 13 inch notebook, but there’s still room for a full-sized QWERTY keyboard. And unlike Dell, LG put the webcam above the display instead of below it.

The notebook has a 1080p glossy touchscreen display, and I should point out that it does not have edge-to-edge glass, which makes swiping from the sides of the screen a bit awkward. But since this is a notebook and not a tablet, you can always use the touchpad for edge gestures.

The LG Gram has a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, a microSD card slot, and two full-sized USB ports. It supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and it should be available this month. LG hasn’t announced the price yet.