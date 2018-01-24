GPD XD+ handheld Android game console pre-orders open for $210

The GPD XD+ is a handheld game console with Android 7 Nougat software, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a MediaTek MTK8176 processor, and a 5 inch, 720p display.

First announced in December, the GPD XD+ is expected to start shipping soon, and it’s already up for pre-order from a few stores including Geekbuying and Gearbest for about $210.

The handheld gaming system looks a bit like a Nintendo DS, since it has a clamshell-style design that lets you fold the device in half when you’re not using it. But the GPD XD+ has only one display. The bottom of the device is used for gaming buttons, analog sticks, and speakers.

GPD has been shipping handheld gaming devices for a few years, and this model is actually an update to an older model called the GPD XD. When Rockchip discontinued the RK3288 processor use in that older model, GPD opted to switch to an MTK8176 chip for this model. The company also doubled the amount of RAM.

But overall this is a relatively minor update. If you’re looking for a new model that’s significantly faster than the original GPD XD, then you may want to skip this model. The company is said to be working on a GPD XD 2 which should offer a bigger performance boost.

In addition to running Android games, the GPD XD+ (and other devices in this category) can run classic console games thanks to emulators such as RetroArch.

Of course, if you’d rather play Windows games, there’s always the $400 GPD Win, or the upcoming $650 GPD Win 2.

via /r/gpdxd and AndroidPC.es