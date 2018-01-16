Fujitsu launches 3 new tablets, 14 new laptops (for enterprise)

Fujitsu is adding 20 new PCs to its lineup, including 3 new desktops, 14 new notebooks, an 3 new tablets. They’re all aimed at the enterprise market, and I suspect they’ll have limited availability in the United States. But the new models should all be available in Japan this month or next, and they include updated hardware including support for up to 8th-gen Intel Core processors and thinner and lighter designs.

For example, the new 13.3 inch Fujitsu Arrows Tab Q738/SB is 20 percent thinner and lighter than its predecessor, while the 12.3 inch Arrows Tab V727/S is the company’s first tablet with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, thanks to its 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution.

The 12.3 inch model is available with up to a Core i7-7Y75 processor, while the 13.3 inch model supports up to a Core i5-8350U chip, and both feature USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports.

Fujitsu’s new notebooks also include models with thinner and lighter designs, USB Type-C ports, and upgraded processor options. The company doesn’t provide many details for the new models in its press release, but PC Watch has specs for a few configurations of the Lifebook E 548/S and E558/S notebooks with 14 inch and 15.6 inch displays, respectively.