The first WattUp wireless charging enabled products are coming soon

Energous has been showing off its WattUp wireless charging technology for a few years, promising to deliver systems that would allow you to charge low-power gadgets placed a small distance away from a receiver at first, and eventually from several feet away.

Now the company has announced that the first WattUp-enabled product is available for pre-order. It’s a niche product, but it could provide a glimpse of what’s to come… if the platform takes off.

The first WattUp-enabled product is Myant’s SKIIN, a line of “smart” (and expensive) underwear with integrated sensors for tracking your heart rate, hydration levels, step count, body temperature, and other health stats.

SKIIN products include WattUp reciever technology and come with a WattUp Near Field transmitter, allowing you to charge your underwear (really) by placing them on or very close to the transmitter.

They’re also compatible with the upcoming WattUp mid-field and far-field transmitters, which should be able to keep your undergarments charged (no, really) from several feet away.

Energous also plans to show off a hearing aid designed for WattUp charging at CES this week.

