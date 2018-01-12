ECS unveils Liva One, Liva Q2 mini PCs with Gemini Lake chips

The ECS Liva Z2 isn’t the only new mini desktop from Elitegroup Computer Systems coming this year.

AnandTech went hands-on with some of the company’s new computers at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, as did HardwareLuxx, and the sites reports that ECS is also updating last year’s Liva Q with a new model called the Liva Q2 and introducing a new model called the Liva One.

The Liva Z2, Liva Q2, and Liva One will all feature Intel Gemini Lake low-power processors. But there are some big differences in the designs of these little computers.

All three systems will be available with 10 watt Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver Gemini Lake processor options, which should bring a slight performance boost over older systems with Apollo Lake processors, along with some new features including native support for HDMI 2.0.

Speaking of HDMI 2.0, all three models will feature at least the option of an HDMI 2.0 port.

The ECS Liva Q2 is the smallest of the bunch, measuring just 2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.3″. That makes it the same size as the Apollo Lake-powered version ECS released in 2017, but as mentioned above, the HDMI port has been upgraded to 2.0.

Other features include support for up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card slot, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack.

An ECS Liva Q2 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is expected to sell for about $164 without an operating system or for about $180 with Windows 10.

As previously reported, the ECS Liva Z2 is a larger model with support for eMMC storage and a 2.5 drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. This model also has more ports and 2 SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory. It’s expected to sell for about $225 and up.

ECS is introducing a new form factor with the launch of the ECS Liva One SoC, which has a more traditional PC-like design, measuring 7.9″ x 7.4″x 1.8″.

This model has a single DDR4 SODIMM slot for memory, ,but it has room for two 2.5 inch drives and an M.2 SSD. It also features mic and headphone jacks, S/PDIF and COM ports, HDMI 2.0 and VGA ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports.

ECS hasn’t announced the pricing for the Liva One SoC yet.