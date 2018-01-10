ECS introduces Liva Z2 fanless mini PC

ECS is updating is Liva line of tiny desktop computers with a new passively-cooled (fanless) system called the Liva Z2.

It’s powered by an Intel Pentium Silver Gemini Lake processor, has a 2.5 inch drive bay for an SSD or hard drive, and supports HDMI 2.0.

FanlessTech notes that the heat ink has been redesigned to allow for more air flow, and ECS added two USB ports to the back of the computer (where you’ll also find an Ethernet jack and two HDMI ports.

On the front there’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a headset jack, and three USB 3.0 ports, along with a power button.

And according to HardwareLuxx, the new ECS Liva Z2 also uses SODIMM modules for RAM, which means it’ll be easy to upgrade the storage. That doesn’t sound all that exciting until you realize that some of the company’s earlier models had RAM that was soldered to the motherboard.

IN addition to that 2.5 inch drive bay, the system supports up to 64GB of eMMC storage.