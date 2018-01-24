Do desktop operating systems need desktop icons?

The desktop of just about every Windows PC I’ve ever used has ended up being a mess. It gets cluttered with files I’d meant to save temporarily, but which are usually still there for months or years, shortcuts to applications I’d installed but rarely use, and other litter.
I don’t think about it much, because I usually launch the software I use most often from shortcuts pinned to the Windows taskbar or start menu. But a messy desktop is kind of a mirror of my real-world messy desk, and it’s an almost comforting presence that’s been around for the decades that I’ve been using Windows computers.
Desktop icons aren’t just a Windows phenomenon. I’m sure if I used Ubuntu or another Linux distribution more often, I’d have a messy desktop in that operating system as well. But a recent move by developers of the GNOME desktop environment to remove desktop icons altogether has me wondering if I’d really miss them if they were gone.
Desktop icons in popular GNU/Linux desktop environments
First, a little background. GNOME is a popular desktop environment that’s available for a large number of GNU/Linux-based operating systems. For the past few years it’s actually shipped with desktop icon support disabled by default, but you could always turn it back on if you wanted to. In fact, when Canonical decided to start using GNOME again as the default desktop environment for Ubuntu, the company enabled desktop icons out of the box.
But GNOME developers have decided that they’re going to remove support for desktop icons altogether with the upcoming release of GNOME 3.28. Well, sort of.
GNOME 3 ships with a file manager called Nautilus which also powers the desktop. But it hasn’t really been kept up to date, and developers say rather than offering a half-assed user experience, it makes sense to just disable it altogether.
Linux being Linux though, folks who still want to use desktop icons can do that by simply installing different software. Fore example, there’s a fork of Nautilus called Nemo which has a somewhat better desktop experience, and it’s something you’ll be able to install on a system running GNOME 3.28.
Or you can switch desktop environments altogether. While GNOME is eliminating out-of-the-box support for desktop icons, KDE plans to continue supporting them in the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Meanwhile, Ubuntu users don’t need to make any hasty decisions: Canonical has decided that while Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will ship this April with most GNOME components upgraded to version 3.28, the popular Linux distribution will continue to use Nautilus version 3.26 with support for desktop icons in order to provide a more familiar experience for long-time users.
Who needs ’em?
But back to my original question… how important are desktop icons anyway? For the most part they just duplicate features that are available elsewhere.
You can easily launch applications by pinning them to start menus or taskbars, or by firing up an app launcher and typing their names. Documents, audio, video, and other files can be stored (and organized) more effectively in different folders that are tucked away without adding so much visual clutter to the desktop.
Chromebooks, meanwhile, have been shipping without support for desktop icons since day one, and Chrome OS seems to be doing just fine.
I suspect I’d be just fine without desktop icons, and if I started using a computer that didn’t support them as my primary machine, I’d get used to the change in a matter of seconds. But if you’ll excuse me, now I need to go delete a few text files saved to my desktop in 2016 when I was taking notes during a web conference.
What about you?
via OMG Ubuntu and Phoronix
Taskbar icons have largely replaced my desktop icons. My desktop icons consist of four system shortcuts (e.g. Control Panel and Bluetooth) which exist only due to concerns about Windows 10 sometime not having a functioning Start and Action Center, a sleep and shutdown shortcut (again due to Windows 10 design), and two seldom used apps which I just want to remember that I have!
It really depends on the user. My own desktop is bare, I might save to it a file I don’t want to forget about once in a great while. My elderly parents’ desktop is not only full of icons, but of LiveTiles, I’ve switched their desktop PC to Tablet mode and they love it.
For the average non-pro user, my recommendation would be: Widgets > Bare > Icons. A desktop full of icons becomes messy in the not so long run. Incidentally, that puts iOS at the bottom of the totem pole, what a mess that UI is…
As far as I know, Chrome OS has never had the option of desktop icons (unless you count the “shelf”), and I’ve never missed the facility on my Chromebook. A nice tidy desktop view…
Mind you, I have always tried not to place *any* objects on the desktop, whether it be a Mac, a Windows PC or whatever. It looks messy to me, and I can’t usually access the items because there are application windows covering them. (Yes, I know the Mac Finder and Windows Explorer have a “Desktop” location in their windows, but then, why not put your files somewhere else?)
My desktop is clean since I don’t use icons because they are useless when primarily using keyboard shortcuts to launch and use apps.
Why having desktop icons when you can add your favorite apps in a dock/task bar and your most used files and locations in your file explorer (if it is usable enough)?
I barely see my wallpaper anyway since the apps are most of the time maximized.
I also use a tiling window manager (i3wm) on my laptop to improve my productivity.
I couldn’t understand the lack of desktop icons on my Macbook (first Apple product), but I found that I don’t really use them at all. I don’t use desktop icons on my work machine (Ubuntu) either. Long gone are Windows XP day, at least for me.
for me, desktop icons should be only for shortcuts to files or documents frequently used. once you don´t need them anymore (at least frequently) you should erase them. as you have said, the desktop is a mirror of your real desk. don´t blame the tool, blame the user.
Back when I used Windows, I had the same problem of a desktop cluttered with icons. Don’t assume it would be the same with Linux. Running Linux Mint with Cinnamon, I have a nice, clean desktop. I do like having the option of using icons for a few favorite programs. Everything else I get via the menu and typing the program name.
on a windows machine…taskbar is all i use. on my linux boxes i’ll put up custom desktop icons on occasion…they will be for just the basic apps (home…chrome…vlc).
After reading the comment section, once again it proves comment section of any site doesn’t reflect the real world. As the IT guy I see tons of people dump their everything in the Desktop, some people even store all their important files in Desktop because they afraid that they will forget where they saved their precious files. So I guess Desktop icons are still very relevant.
> After reading the comment section, once again it proves comment section of any site doesn’t reflect the real world.
Well said. It’s such an important aspect of my workflow – a todo list for notes and varying docs. It’s the same reason I have my browser load up the 3-4 tabs I had running when I closed it – so I can pick up where I left off. It’s so easy to get distracted.
Bottom line… for those that want a clean Desktop, these people will manage to keep it clean. Gnome’s decision does not effect them. For those that depend on a Desktop being a Desktop – Gnome has decided to take that away. Ubuntu, once again, embracing another anti-Desktop stance.