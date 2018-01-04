Dell XPS 13 with 8th-gen Intel Core now available (with Windows or Ubuntu)

Dell’s new XPS 13 laptop is thinner than its predecessors, features slimmer bezels, and adds a Windows Hello-compatible infrared camera. There’s also a brand new white model if you prefer that to the black and silver version Dell’s been offering for the past few years.

I got a chance to check out the new XPS 13 recently, and it’s a pretty striking little computer.

It’s also now available for purchase. Dell is selling the laptop for $974 and up.

The based price gets you a model with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of solid state storage and Ubuntu 16.04.

A model with the same specs, but Windows 10 Home 64-bit sells for $1000.

If you’ve got more money to spend, the new XPS 13 is available with up to a Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, and up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen display.

All models feature two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, an SD card reader, and a headset jack.

The laptop features a backlit keyboard, an awkwardly-placed webcam (it’s below the screen), and the whole thing measures less than half an inch thick and weighs about 2.7 pounds.

Dell is also continuing to offer last year’s XPS 13 for $800 and up if you’d prefer to save a few bucks by picking up a model with a dual-core 7th-gen Intel Core processor (and a slightly thicker body that measures about 0.6 inches thick).