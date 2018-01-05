Deals of the Day (1-05-2018)

It may not be a great time to be shopping for a new computer, phone, tablet, or… just about anything else with an Intel, AMD, or high-performance ARM processor.

But audio gear is always in style… and with the growing trend of device makers releasing new smartphones without headphone jacks, you might be in the market for a set of Bluetooth headphones.

Anker makes some of the more popular low-cost options available through Amazon, and right now the company is selling some of its most popular wireless earbuds for $19. Normally they sell for $29.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.