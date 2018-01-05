Deals of the Day (1-05-2018)

It may not be a great time to be shopping for a new computer, phone, tablet, or… just about anything else with an Intel, AMD, or high-performance ARM processor.
But audio gear is always in style… and with the growing trend of device makers releasing new smartphones without headphone jacks, you might be in the market for a set of Bluetooth headphones.
Anker makes some of the more popular low-cost options available through Amazon, and right now the company is selling some of its most popular wireless earbuds for $19. Normally they sell for $29.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
- Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds for $19 – Amazon
- Nyne portable Bluetooth speaker for $56 – Best Buy
- Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker for $140 – Best Buy
- Asus slim USB DVD writer for $10 after rebate – Newegg (coupon: EMCPEPU36)
- AmazonBasics AAA rechargeable batteries (8-pack) for $10 – Amazon (or clip coupon for 20% off first subscribe-and-save order)
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!