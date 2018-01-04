Dashlane plans to “kill the password” with… a more advanced password manager

You probably know that you should have a unique, strong password for every app or service you use. But keeping track of dozens or hundreds of complex passwords is a pain, which is where password managers like LastPass, Dashlane, and KeePass come in. All you need to remember is the password for your password manager, and they’ll help you login to everything else.

But that process could be more seamless, and so Dashlane is the latest company to claim it wants to “kill the password.”

It doesn’t really… but it does have a plan to enhance its service in a way that could keep you from spending much time thinking about passwords.

Dashlane is kicking off the year by introducing a new initiative called Project Mirror. The idea is to “make creating, typing, changing, and remembering passwords virtually obsolete.”

In other words, you’ll still have a password that you use to login to your Google, Apple, or Microsoft account, and another that you use to login to your bank account. But you’ll never need to think about those passwords: Dashlane will automate the process of creating, entering, and storing those passwords so that it seems like all you have to do is tap a button (or maybe use a fingerprint sensor, Face ID, or other method) to login.

Step one is a new feature called “Critical Account Protection” that lets you use an Android or iOS device to import your accounts, scan for security issues, and automatically reset your credentials if any issues are found.

Once you get past the “kill the password” hype, it does sound like a useful new feature. But at its core, Dashlane is still a password manager.