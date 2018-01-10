Chuwi’s CES 2018 lineup: Windows and Android tablets and GBox Pro mini PC

Chinese computer maker Chuwi is unveiling three new devices during this week’s Consumer Electronics Show. But only one was actually at the company’s booth when I stopped by today.

It’s also the one we know the least about, since specs are still being finalized.

That said, the new GBox Pro small form factor desktop computer has an eye-catching design, plenty of ports, and an unspecified 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with an unspecified graphics processor featuring HBM2 memory.

That’s about all we know about the GBox Pro for now, other than the fact that it’s on track to ship in April and that Chuwi is still finalizing the hardware. Oh, and it comes with a remote control so you can use the system as a media center.

Chuwi’s new Windows tablet is the SurBook Pro 2-in-1 with a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, an Intel Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage.

The SurBook Pro also has a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, and a built-in kickstand.

The final new device is Chuwi’s Hi9 Air. It’s an Android tablet with a 10.83 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and a fingerprint sensor and microSD card reader.

The Hi9 Air has a MediaTek 8176 processor and it should ship with ANdroid 8.0 Oreo.