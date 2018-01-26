Liliputing

Why Chromepads could be better than Android tablets

It looks like the first Chrome OS tablets without physical keyboards could be on the way soon. But… what’s the point?

After all, Google already has an operating system that runs on tablets. It’s called Android. And one of the key features of a Chromebook is that it’s a desktop-style operating system with support for multiple windows, the same version of Chrome that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and support for keyboard, mouse, and (occasionally) pen input.

But over the past few years Chrome OS has become a much more touchscreen-friendly operating system and Android tablets have… kind of stagnated. So I’m actually pretty excited about the possibility of a Chrome OS tablet (which I’m just going to go ahead and call a Chromepad until Google or someone else stops me).

Over the past few years Google has added an on-screen keyboard and touch-friendly icons and menus to Chrome OS. The company has also built a complete Android subsystem for the operating system, allowing you to run just about any app available from the Google Play Store on supported Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

In other words, a modern Chrome OS device is effectively an Android device. It just also happens to have these features, which most Android phones and tablets lack:

  • Support for Chrome browser extensions
  • More advanced browser tools including developer tools, a task manager, and a powerful bookmark manager
  • Free-floating, resizable windows
  • Faster boot speeds
  • 5 years of software and security updates delivered by Google rather than the PC maker

The first and last items on the list are the ones that intrigue me the most. I used the Dolphin and Firefox web browsers on my Android phone for years, because Chrome for Android didn’t support the LastPass password manager extension. I made the switch when LastPass finally found a way to work with Chrome for Android, but there are plenty of other Chrome extensions that still aren’t available on Android devices. That won’t be an issue on a Chromepad.

As for software updates? If you have an Android device then you probably get updates delivered by your phone maker or wireless carrier. And odds are that you’ll only get those updates for a few years, if at all.

I’ve been a long-time Google Nexus and Pixel user, so I’m used to getting monthly security updates and a major operating system update every year or so. But even Google has a habit of only rolling out updates for its own phones for around 2-3 years. If you have a third-party phones, the results can be hit-or-miss. A handful of smaller phone makers have a reputation for never releasing a single update.

Chromebooks, on the other hand, receive automatic over-the-air updates that are delivered by Google, not by your device maker. And Google provides at least 5 years of updates for every new Chrome OS device, starting from the day of launch (which means if you buy a 2-year-old model you only get 3 more y ears of updates, but that’s still not bad).

Sure, by PC standards, 5 years of updates still sounds arbitrary and short. There are plenty of people running the latest versions of Windows on computers that are more than a decade old. But 5 years of updates for a Chromepad sounds pretty great when compared with the abysmal software lifecycle for most Android phones.

Keep in mind that Google and its hardware partners haven’t officially announced any Chromepads yet. We know that there’s some Chromium code commits that suggest developers are testing some Chrome OS tablets. We know that Google has said Chrome OS is coming to new form factors. And at least one person spotted at least one Chrome OS tablet that Acer had on-hand at an educational technology trade show in London this week. But the picture he posted has since been removed, so it’s impossible to say whether we were looking at a prototype for a real product that’s launching soon or just an idea that Acer is playing around with.

But I certainly think the launch of a Chromepad would be the most exciting thing to happen in the tablet space in a while.


Until that happens, the next best thing might be the convertible Chromebooks Asus, Samsung, and others are offering. At just about 2 pounds, the 10.1 inch Asus Chromebook C101 could almost be mistaken for a tablet.

11 Comments on "Why Chromepads could be better than Android tablets"

Jake
Guest
Jake
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Given how often Google kills things off, I wonder if this will still be around in a couple of years. I’ve been conditioned to not be an early adopter of anything Alphabet/Google puts out nowadays.

6 hours 54 minutes ago
6 hours 54 minutes ago
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Well it’s made by Acer, not Google. For the part made by Google, Chrome OS has already solidified itself as something that will be around for a while

5 hours 50 minutes ago
5 hours 50 minutes ago
Jake
Guest
Jake
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m talking about the Chrome OS tablet concept itself. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google abandons supporting such a usage scenario given how often they abandon things within a couple of years.

5 hours 37 minutes ago
5 hours 37 minutes ago
Member
Chris K.
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Depends if they catch on in some kind of enterprise environment. The education market has been key to Chrome OS’s success… Chromebooks replaced iPads and Macbooks in numerous K-12 classrooms. If Chromepads fulfill that role (or find another enterprise-level niche), they will be successful. Android tablets died because they lacked any kind of enterprise market. HP (and a few others) tried marketing some at professional markets by utilizing built-in office suites and a few other “business” features, but they never caught on. I personally predicted detachable-keyboard devices like the Asus Transformers were going to dominate, but they never did. And their OSs, battery lives, specs, and featuers stagnated alongside almost every other Android tablet on the market. Consumer sales alone weren’t enough to keep manufacturers innovating – because consumers didn’t need an annual replacement for a $300 tablet that really was only useful for web browsing, games, and media consumption.… Read more »
3 hours 35 minutes ago
3 hours 35 minutes ago
barack
Guest
barack
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I have given up on Android tablets – still waiting to see if my Nexus 7 2013 will get an an Oreo update for crDroid rom! Instead, looking seriously at Asus chromebook C302 & dual booting ChromeOS & GalliumOS so I can use my Android apps & run LaTeX. The only hiccup is that Android ARM programs do not play well on ChromeOS using x86 core m3 cpus. Also very suspicious of an ARM version of ChromeOS.

5 hours 27 minutes ago
5 hours 27 minutes ago
Bojo
Guest
Bojo
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good to know that Android app support on x86 Chrome OS isn’t that great before I spend any money. I’m also hesitant on getting any ARM based Chrome OS devices.

4 hours 25 minutes ago
4 hours 25 minutes ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Reading this now on my 2013 Nexus 7. I suspect this is the best product Google has ever made

3 hours 31 minutes ago
3 hours 31 minutes ago
mike
Guest
mike
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
You nailed it completely. The only company still making competitive Android tablets for the US market is Samsung and you can generally forget about software updates from Samsung on such units. The rolling release cycle directly from Google could completely revitalize Android tablets. And you aren’t wrong at all about the power of a full Chrome browser either. I almost bought an ipad over the Holidays but was surprised to find out the only way I could really get control over font sizes for websites was if they voluntarily worked with Safari’s reading mode. A lot of websites I checked were compatible but I don’t like having to rely on something like that. That said Ipad has many pros of course. Their dedicated music software subsystem is brilliant. Their cameras are generally very good. The screens on the Pro units particularly are spectacular. And more… A Chromepad (I like the… Read more »
4 hours 40 minutes ago
4 hours 40 minutes ago
penguinx64
Guest
penguinx64
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m still waiting to run Android apps on my Chromebook. Google said ‘coming soon’ but that never happened. It’s been over a year already. I’d love to run Firefox instead of the Google Chrome browser for privacy and security reasons.

2 hours 51 minutes ago
2 hours 51 minutes ago
WOODY
Guest
WOODY
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m reading this on a Huawei Mediapad M3. It’s a great Android tablet, but the user community is small and support is thin. I don’t know why Android tablets aren’t more popular, because they’re really great for traveling and general media consumption.

46 minutes 32 seconds ago
46 minutes 32 seconds ago
Member
jm2c
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’ve been waiting for Chromepads since ChromeOS started getting better touch support. Android just doesn’t cut it for devices that I plan to keep for more than 1-2 years because of the poor update support.

2 minutes 23 seconds ago
2 minutes 23 seconds ago