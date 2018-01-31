C64 Mini coming March 29th for $70

The C64 Mini is basically what you’d get if you shrunk the case of a 1982 Commod 64 computer, added an HDMI port, and pre-installed 64 classic games.

First announced last September, the Retro Games Ltd has now revealed that the new system will be available starting March 29th, for $70 (or £70 or €80, depending on where you live).

The company has also revealed the list of games that will ship on the C64 Mini. But the C64 Mini isn’t just for gaming. It’s also a fully functional computer that supports the BASIC programming language and works with USB keyboards.

That helps set the C64 Mini apart from other retro game consoles like Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic, which are both designed to play games, but not much else.

The C64 Mini comes with a joystick and ships with the following games:

AlleyKat

Anarchy

Armalyte: Competition Edition

Avenger

Battle Valley

Boulder Dash

Bounder

California Games

Chip’s Challenge

Confuzion

Creatures

Cyberdyne Warrior

Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine

Cybernoid II: The Revenge

Deflektor

Everyone’s A Wally

Firelord

Gribbly’s Day Out

Hawkeye

Heartland

Herobotix

Highway Encounter

Hunter’s Moon

Hysteria

Impossible Mission

Impossible Mission II

IO

Jumpman

Mega Apocalypse

Mission A.D

Monty Mole

Monty on the Run

Nebulus

Netherworld

Nobby the Aardvark

Nodes Of Yesod

Paradroid

Pitstop II

Rana Rama

Robin Of The Wood

Rubicon

Skate Crazy

Skool Daze

Snare

Speedball

Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe

Spindizzy

Star Paws

Steel

Street Sports Baseball

Summer Games II (inc. Summer Games I)

Super Cycle

Temple of Apshai Trilogy

The Arc Of Yesod

Thing on a Spring

Thing Bounces Back

Trailblazer

Cosmic Causeway: Trailblazer II

Uchi Mata

Uridium

Who Dares Wins II

Winter Games

World Games

Zynaps

The C64 Mini seems like the sort of device that’s more likely to appeal to nostalgic gamers and PC owners of a certain age than to new audiences itching to get their hands on a device that plays 35-year-old games with pretty lousy graphics by modern standards. But $70 isn’t a lot of money to spend for a trip down memory lane.

For what it’s worth, the original Commodore 64 was considered cheap for the time, with a $595 price tag (the equivalent of about $1500 today).

via Guru3D