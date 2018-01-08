Asus Zenfone Max Plus with 2:1 display, 4,130 mAh battery coming in Feb for $229

The Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1) is a smartphone with a 5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a metal chassis, and a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor with Mali-T860 graphics.

It also has a 4,130 mAh battery that Asus says provides up to 13 hours of video playback or 21 hours of web browsing time (over WiFi).

Asus says the phone will be available in North America starting next month for $229 and up.

For that price you get a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although Asus will offer a 4GB/64GB version in some markets.

The Asus Zenfone Max Plus is also the first member of the Zenfone family to support face unlock, allowing you to login to your phone by looking at the camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back if you’d rather use that.

Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera and dual rear cameras with a 16MP sensor and an 8MP 120 degree wide angle sensor, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and an LTE Cat 6 modem.

The phone has a micro USB port, a microSD card slot, a headset jack, and dual SIM card slots. It’s expected to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat.