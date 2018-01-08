Asus Zenbook Flip 14 coming in March for $899 and up

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461) is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch touchscreen display, pen support, a 360-degree hinge and a body that measures just 0.55 inches thick and which weighs about 3.1 pounds.

Oh, and it supports up to an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics.

First unveiled last August, Asus says the Zenbook Flip 14 is coming to America in March for $899 and up.

The notebook supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe x4 solid state storage.

It has USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, Harman Kardon audio, and Asus says the laptop’s 57 WHr battery offers up to 13 hours of battery life. The notebook also supports fast charging for up to a 60 percent charge in about 50 minutes.

The Zenbook Flip 4 has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

It will be available in gold or gray colors options, and the laptop has screen bezels that are 7.15mm thick. That’d be more impressive if Dell hadn’t just shrunk the bezels on its XPS 13 to about 4mm.

One thing to keep in mind is that not all models will come with NVIDIA graphics, and those that do will be a tad heavier, at 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) compared with the 1.4 kg (3.1 pound) weight for the Intel-only versions.