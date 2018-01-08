Asus Zenbook 13 UX331UAL is a 2.2 pound notebook with Kaby Lak-R

The latest 13 inch Zenbook laptop from Asus is thin, light, and supports up to an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor.

Asus says it’ll be available in the first half of the year, but the company isn’t announcing pricing until the laptop is ready to launch.

The new Asus Zenbook 13 UX331UAL is 2.2 pound laptop that also supports up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage, and which features Harman Kardon audio.

The new Zenbook 13 is one of several new laptops from Asus this year. The company is also bringing its previously-announced Zenbook Flip 14 to the United States for $899 and up and introducing a new Asus X507 laptop with a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA graphics, and support for dual storage devices.

The Zenbook Flip 14 is coming in March, while the X507 will be available sometime in the first half of the year.

Asus also plans to launch its first Windows Mixed Reality headset in the next few months, and the company is adding a Thunderbolt 3 graphics dock to its line of PC accessories.