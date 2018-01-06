Asus XG Station Pro external graphics dock coming soon for $329

Asus is introducing a new Thunderbolt 3 external graphics dock that lets you use a desktop graphics card with your PC when you need it and unplug it when you don’t.

It’s a way to turn just about any laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 port into a gaming machine or to add big graphics power to a tiny Intel NUC-sized computer.

The new dock is called the Asus XG Station Pro, and it’ll be available in the first quarter of 2018 for $329.

This isn’t the first external graphics dock. We’ve seen a bunch over the past few years. But it’s a pretty nice looking model with an aluminum chassis, dual 120mm fans that Asus says operate silently, and a 330 watt power supply.

The XG Station Pro has room for a 2.5 slot PCI Express graphics card, and Asus says it supports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series or 10 series or AMD Radeon R9 or later graphics cards.

The whole thing measures 14.7″ x 8.1″ x 4.2″ and weighs about 6.5 pounds. In other words, it’s bigger than some desktop computers. Obviously it’s meant to sit on your desk not fit into the same bag as your laptop.