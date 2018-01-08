Asus Windows Mixed Reality Headset coming in Q1, 2018

Asus is joining the virtual reality party with its first Windows Mixed Reality headset. It’s coming to North America in the first quarter of 2018, which means it should be available by the end of March,.
Like other headset designed for Microsoft’s mixed/virtual reality system, the headset features 6 degrees of freedom thanks to built-in motion tracking and it works with two wireless motion controllers.
But this model has a funky design with a pretty cool looking set of polygons on the front. Sure, that’s the part you can’t see when you’re not wearing the headset, but it’ll sure look nice on a shelf.
As far a actual specs go, this model has dual 1440 x 1440 pixel displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 105 degree field of view. The headset has an adjustable head strap and features a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, and Bluetooth.
Asus will announce the pricing closer to the release date, but headsets with similar features sell for between $299 and $499.
I was excited for these mixed reality headsets, until I learned that they aren’t “mixed reality” at all. They are just VR headsets. All that “mixed reality” technology that Microsoft was demonstrating for the last year is apparently just a goal that one day their Mixed Reality platform will offer, just not with today’s “Mixed Reality” headsets.
They do have some augmented reality features, but they don’t have anything that even closely resembles the concept of the Hololens. I dont think anyone was expecting the quality of the Hololens, but it certainly seemed like Microsoft was going to be taking a page from the Hololens’s concept.