Asus Windows Mixed Reality Headset coming in Q1, 2018

Asus is joining the virtual reality party with its first Windows Mixed Reality headset. It’s coming to North America in the first quarter of 2018, which means it should be available by the end of March,.

Like other headset designed for Microsoft’s mixed/virtual reality system, the headset features 6 degrees of freedom thanks to built-in motion tracking and it works with two wireless motion controllers.

But this model has a funky design with a pretty cool looking set of polygons on the front. Sure, that’s the part you can’t see when you’re not wearing the headset, but it’ll sure look nice on a shelf.

As far a actual specs go, this model has dual 1440 x 1440 pixel displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 105 degree field of view. The headset has an adjustable head strap and features a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, and Bluetooth.

Asus will announce the pricing closer to the release date, but headsets with similar features sell for between $299 and $499.