Asrock and Gigabyte Have Board and Chip Combos for your Gemini Lake Builds

As Brad showed you when he was at CES recently, systems based on Intel’s Gemini Lake platform are coming soon. There are new NUCs on the way from Intel. Zotac’s working on a new ZBox. For those who don’t feel like waiting for pre-assembled rigs to go on sale, ASRock and Gigabyte have some good news.

Both companies have revealed Gemini Lake boards. ASRock has a pair, the J4105-ITX and the J4105B-ITX. Both boards feature (logically enough) Intel’s Celeron J4105 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz and two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. The J4105-ITX adds VGA, DVI, and HDMI outputs, 4 SATA3 ports and an M.2 slot, PS/2 mouse and keyboard ports, and 4 USB 3.1 ports (2 in back with headers for two more).

While the B version adds a PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, ASRock has cut back in other places. It has VGA and HDMI output (no DVI), just 2 SATA3 ports, and there’s no M.2. slot. It does offer an additional USB port, as well as a combined PS/2 port, serial and parallel ports.

Gigabyte has a single offering, the J4005N D2P. It’s fairly similar to the J4105B, with two SATA3 ports, a PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, and both parallel and serial ports. It also packs an M.2 slot and Gigabyte has opted to use standard DIMM slots instead of the more compact SO-DIMM.

All three boards are fanless, and all can handle 4K video… making them all a nice fit for set top boxes. Both ASRock and Gigabyte say to check with their retailers for pricing and availability — unfortunately I had a quick look around and couldn’t find listings for any of the boards up just yet.