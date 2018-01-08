Liliputing

AMD roadmap: 2nd-gen Ryzen chips and Ryzen desktop CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics

AMD is outlining its plans for 2018, and along with introducing new Ryzen Mobile processors, the company plans to bring its first Ryzen desktop chips with integrated graphics to market.

AMD has long used its graphics technology to help differentiate its chips from Intel’s. But while the first laptop chips based on the company’s Zen architecture included integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, the desktop Ryzen chips AMD released in 2017 had no GPU at all. Users had to supply their own graphics card.

Now AMD is introducing two options for folks that want a Ryzen desktop processor with integrated Radeon Vega graphics:

  • Ryzen 5 2400G – 4 core/8 thread, 3.9GHz max CPU with 11 graphics compute units, 1.25 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cache, 45W – 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 2200G – 4-core/4-thread, 3.7 GHz max CPU with 8 graphics compute units 1.1 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cachce, 45W – 65W TDP

AMD also plans to launch 2nd-gen Ryzen chips in April. They’ll be based on a new 12nm Zen+ architecture and they’re expected to offer about a 10 percent performance boost.

Eventually those chips will be replaced by 7nm chips based on Zen 2 architecture. And AMD says it’s on track to release 7nm+ Zen 3 chips by 2020.

We’ll also see the first “Radeon Vega Mobile” GPUs for thin notebooks this year, which will help AMD compete with NVIDIA in the ultrathin notebook space.

press release and additional details via TweakTown

2 Comments on "AMD roadmap: 2nd-gen Ryzen chips and Ryzen desktop CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics"

uckby
Guest
uckby
How do these GPUs compare to their GPUs in the new Intel partnership?

2 hours 47 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
I hope AMD takes a page from Intel’s playbook and install an iGPU in the Ryzen 2 (Zen+) Desktop CPU’s for 2018. Nothing major, just a Vega 8 unit that clocks to 1.1GHz is fine. Just make it standard from the Ryzen r3 to the r7 this year. It should be enough power to do daily tasks (4K stream etc etc) so people don’t also need to buy a separate GPU (GT 1030/RX 550). And it will mean diagnosing CPU and GPU problems becomes much easier. Not to mention all the benefits to the Linux and Hackintosh communities. I’m also crossing my fingers this Zen+ refresh will bring some improvements to the IPC. If it increases by 10% then it will match Intel in IPC performance. And if they can improve the frequency from 4.0GHz to 4.5GHz, which is another 15% increase, then they will match Intel in the Clockspeed… Read more »
2 minutes 44 seconds ago