Liliputing

AMD reveals specs for Ryzen desktop chips with Radeon graphics

at by 1 Comment

AMD’s first desktop PC chips with Zen architecture and integrated Radeon graphics are coming soon and AMD revealed a few details earlier this month. Now the company is providing more specs for the upcoming Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G processors, which should hit the streets in a few months for about $99 and $169, respectively.

Both chips are 65 watt processors with support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, 6MB of cache, AMD Precision Boost technology, and Radeon Vega graphics.

They’re also both quad-core processors, but only the Ryzen 5 2400G supports hyperthreading, which is just one of the features that makes it the more powerful (and expensive) option.

Here’s a run-down of what AMD’s first Ryzen G-series desktop chips has to offer:

Ryzen 5 2400G Ryzen 3 2200G
 CPU Cores / Threads  4 / 8   4 / 4
 Base / Boost clock  3.5 GHz / 3.9 GHz  3.6 GHz / 3.7 GHz
 GPU  Radeon Vega 11  Radeon Vega 8
 Graphics Compute Units  11  8
 Max GPU speed  1.25 GHz  1.1 GHz
 Stream Processors  704  512
 Cache  6MB  6MB
Price  $169  $99

AMD says the new chips should be competitive with Intel’s 8th-gen Core i3 and Core i5 desktop processors while selling for lower prices and featuring higher-performance integrated graphics… although you’re probably still going to want a discrete graphics card if you plan to do any serious gaming.

The new chips should work with current AM4 motherboards.

The Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G should be available in mid-February.

via Tom’s Hardware

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "AMD reveals specs for Ryzen desktop chips with Radeon graphics"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Corporal Lint
Guest
Corporal Lint
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Really looking forward to these. Onboard graphics are plenty for my needs, and so it’s been annoying that a Ryzen build would require me to spend an extra ~$35 on something like a Radeon HD 5450.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes 54 seconds ago