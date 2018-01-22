AMD reveals specs for Ryzen desktop chips with Radeon graphics

AMD’s first desktop PC chips with Zen architecture and integrated Radeon graphics are coming soon and AMD revealed a few details earlier this month. Now the company is providing more specs for the upcoming Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G processors, which should hit the streets in a few months for about $99 and $169, respectively.

Both chips are 65 watt processors with support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, 6MB of cache, AMD Precision Boost technology, and Radeon Vega graphics.

They’re also both quad-core processors, but only the Ryzen 5 2400G supports hyperthreading, which is just one of the features that makes it the more powerful (and expensive) option.

Here’s a run-down of what AMD’s first Ryzen G-series desktop chips has to offer:

Ryzen 5 2400G Ryzen 3 2200G CPU Cores / Threads 4 / 8 4 / 4 Base / Boost clock 3.5 GHz / 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz / 3.7 GHz GPU Radeon Vega 11 Radeon Vega 8 Graphics Compute Units 11 8 Max GPU speed 1.25 GHz 1.1 GHz Stream Processors 704 512 Cache 6MB 6MB Price $169 $99

AMD says the new chips should be competitive with Intel’s 8th-gen Core i3 and Core i5 desktop processors while selling for lower prices and featuring higher-performance integrated graphics… although you’re probably still going to want a discrete graphics card if you plan to do any serious gaming.

The new chips should work with current AM4 motherboards.

The Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G should be available in mid-February.

via Tom’s Hardware