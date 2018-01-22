AMD reveals specs for Ryzen desktop chips with Radeon graphics

AMD’s first desktop PC chips with Zen architecture and integrated Radeon graphics are coming soon and AMD revealed a few details earlier this month. Now the company is providing more specs for the upcoming Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G processors, which should hit the streets in a few months for about $99 and $169, respectively.
Both chips are 65 watt processors with support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, 6MB of cache, AMD Precision Boost technology, and Radeon Vega graphics.
They’re also both quad-core processors, but only the Ryzen 5 2400G supports hyperthreading, which is just one of the features that makes it the more powerful (and expensive) option.
Here’s a run-down of what AMD’s first Ryzen G-series desktop chips has to offer:
|Ryzen 5 2400G
|Ryzen 3 2200G
|CPU Cores / Threads
|4 / 8
|4 / 4
|Base / Boost clock
|3.5 GHz / 3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz / 3.7 GHz
|GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon Vega 8
|Graphics Compute Units
|11
|8
|Max GPU speed
|1.25 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Stream Processors
|704
|512
|Cache
|6MB
|6MB
|Price
|$169
|$99
AMD says the new chips should be competitive with Intel’s 8th-gen Core i3 and Core i5 desktop processors while selling for lower prices and featuring higher-performance integrated graphics… although you’re probably still going to want a discrete graphics card if you plan to do any serious gaming.
The new chips should work with current AM4 motherboards.
The Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G should be available in mid-February.
