AMD expands Ryzen Mobile lineup with Ryzen 3 chips and Ryzen PRO mobile processors

There may only be one laptop currently shipping with Ryzen Mobile processors, but more are on the way… and more Ryzen Mobile chips are on the way too.

Last year AMD launched the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 2700U processors for laptops. Now the company is adding lower-end Ryzen 3 chips.

AMD is also introducing the first Ryzen Mobile Pro processors.

All of the Ryzen Mobile chips are 15 watt processors designed to compete with Intel’s 8th-gen Core U-series processors including the Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U). But AMD’s chips feature Radeon Vega graphics, which could give them an edge in GPU-heavy tasks. AMD’s chips also tend to be competitively priced.

Generally speaking the higher the model number, the higher the performance. Here’s an overview of AMD’s 2018 Ryzen Mobile lineup:

Ryzen 7 2700U – 2.2 GHz base/3.8 GHz turbo, 4 core/8-thread CPU with 10 graphics compute units, 1.3 GHz max GPU clock, 6MB cache

– 2.2 GHz base/3.8 GHz turbo, 4 core/8-thread CPU with 10 graphics compute units, 1.3 GHz max GPU clock, 6MB cache Ryzen 5 2500U – 2 GHz base/3.6 GHz turbo, 4-core/8-thread CPU with 8 graphics compute units, 1.1 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cache

– 2 GHz base/3.6 GHz turbo, 4-core/8-thread CPU with 8 graphics compute units, 1.1 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cache Ryzen 3 2300U – 2 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 4-core/4-thread CPU with 6 graphics compute units, 1.1 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cache

– 2 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 4-core/4-thread CPU with 6 graphics compute units, 1.1 GHz max GPU speed, 6MB cache Ryzen 3 2200U – 2.5 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 2-core/4-thread CPU with 3 graphics compute units, 1 GHz max GPU speed, 5MB cache

New AMD Ryzen PRO mobile processors are also on the way, with security and performance enhancements for commercial and enterprise customers. There will be PRO versions of all Ryzen Mobile chips except the Ryzen 3 2200U.