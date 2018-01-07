Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen Mobile for $799 and up

AMD’s Ryzen Mobile processor lineup is well-positioned to take on Intel’s 8th-gen Core U-series quad-core processors in terms of price and performance. But so far HP has been the only company to release a laptop with Ryzen Mobile processor options.

Now Acer wants in on the action. The company’s new Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a 15.6 inch notebook with a Ryzen mobile processor, AMD Radeon RX560 graphics, and a starting price of $799.

It should be available in North America in April.

The Ntiro 5 supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid stae storage, and the laptop features a full HD display, a backlit keyboard and Dolby Audio Premium sound.

Other features include 3 full-sized USB ports, a USB Type-C port, a headset jack, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi. and

This isn’t Acer’s only upcoming laptop powered by AMD’s latest processors. The company is also planning to begin selling a new Acer Swift 3 laptop with a choice of Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 5 2700U processors soon for $749 and up. That laptop also has a 15.6 inch display.

It’d be nice to see Ryzen Mobile chips show up in laptops with screens smaller than 15.6 inches, but I guess you have to start somewhere.