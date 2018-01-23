Acer introduces Chromebook Spin 11, plus a new Chromebook and Chromebox for education

Acer may have introduced a new Chromebook just a few weeks ago, but the company’s got a few more new models on the way.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is a convertible notebook-style device with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (for charging, data transfer, or display output) and an optional Wacom pen on some models.

Acer is also introducing a new Chromebook 11 C732 laptop and Chromebox CXI3 desktop for the education market.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

The Chromebook Spin 11 features an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge. It will be available in March with a starting price of $349 for a model with an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

But Acer will also offer models with up to a Pentium N4200 quad-core processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage.

Each model has 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card reader.

The laptop measures about 0.78 inches thick and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

Acer Chromebook 11 C732

The new Chromebook 11 C732 is designed for the education market and features a semi-rugged MIL-STD 810G tested case with IP41 water resistance, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a body that can survive a fall from up to 4 feet.

TESTING123

The laptop has a 180 degree hinge, a fanless design, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports and two USB 3.0 ports. Acer says it should get up to 12 hours of battery life.

Acer will offer the Chromebook 11 C732 with a choice of Celeron N3350 dual-core or Celeron N3450 quad-core chips, up to 8GB of RAM, and 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of eMMC storage.

Display options include a 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen, an IPS non-touch display, or a non-touch TN display (with less impressive viewing angles).

Acer will offer the Chromebook 11 C732 with 4G LTE in some regions. All versions of the laptop supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The notebook measures about 0.84″ thick and weighs about 2.8 pounds. Touchscreen models will sell for about $300 and up when they go on sale in March, while non-touch versions start at $280.

Acer Chromebook CXI3

Acer’s Chromebox CXI3 is a compact desktop with support for up to an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, integrated WiFi and Bluetooth, and a bunch of ports:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

5 USB Type-A ports (USB 3.1 or USB 2.0, depending on the model)

HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

microSD card reader

Acer hasn’t announced pricing or detailed specs for the new Chrome OS desktop yet.

All three of the new Chrome OS devices will support the Google Play Store, which means you can run Android apps as well as web apps.