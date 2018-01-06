Acer Chromebook 11 gets a 2018 refresh, coming in March for $249 and up

Acer is updating its 11.6 inch Chromebook lineup for 2018 with a new model sporting two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, an Intel Celeron processor, a fanless design, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The new Acer Chromebook 11 will be available starting in March for $249 and up.

The Chromebook can be charged via either of its USB Type-C ports, and it also has two full-sized USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

It has stereo speakers a mic and webcam, and the new acer Chromebook 11 will has 4GB of RAM and it will be available with Intel Celeron N3350 and Celeron N3450 processor options ans 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage.

The laptop measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs about 2.4 pounds.

It comes with two display options:

Acer Chromebook 11 CB311-8H with 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS display

Acer Chromebook 11 CB311-8HT with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display

Both models should support the Google Play Store and Android apps at launch.